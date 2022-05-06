Suspect matching description of Worthington Street shooter taken into custody Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect matching the description of the shooter from Tuesday’s Worthington Street shooting was taken into custody Friday afternoon after being located by a Springfield Police officer, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

According to Walsh, the suspect was taken into custody near Brown and Bay streets after an on-foot chase. A firearm was recovered.

Additional information will be available after the suspect is arraigned Monday, according to Walsh. Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

