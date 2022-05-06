Advertisement

Suspect matching description of Worthington Street shooter taken into custody Friday

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Olivia Hickey and Joe Chaisson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect matching the description of the shooter from Tuesday’s Worthington Street shooting was taken into custody Friday afternoon after being located by a Springfield Police officer, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

According to Walsh, the suspect was taken into custody near Brown and Bay streets after an on-foot chase. A firearm was recovered.

Additional information will be available after the suspect is arraigned Monday, according to Walsh. Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

