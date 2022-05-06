Advertisement

Westfield Police looking for missing teenager

Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 13-year-old Angelina Gorozhankina was last seen just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of Baystate Noble Hospital.

Gorozhankina was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, and Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.

