Westfield Police looking for missing teenager

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 13-year-old Angelina Gorozhankina was last seen just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of Baystate Noble Hospital.

Gorozhankina was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, and Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.

