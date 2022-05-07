American International College celebrates 137th commencement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College in Springfield held their graduation Saturday.

The commencement kicked off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the MassMutual Center. This was the college’s 137th commencement.

International Swimming Hall of Fame inductee and American International College alumna Marcella A. MacDonald, DPM, delivered the commencement address to graduate and undergraduate students and received an honorary degree from the college.

MacDonald graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from AIC in 1985.

