Businesses collaborate for fashion show benefitting Rays of Hope

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At the Brimfield Winery and Cidery, guests were able to enjoy a drink and fashion show to benefit Rays of Hope Saturday.

Women-owned businesses joined forces to benefit and raise awareness for the organization. The clothing was provided by Bohdii Boutique and Vitality Activewear Company.

Hair and make-up was done by Tangles Hair and Nail Salon, Inc. Gift bags were given to the first 100 guests and music was presented by Rock 102.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.