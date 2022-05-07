A Cool, Breezy, But Mostly Dry Mother’s Day Weekend Locally?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Mother’s Day Weekend! Overall, although it will be cool and breezy all weekend long, most of the rain should stay to our south, just to our south that is...

Low pressure is sliding to the east, towards western Mass, however high pressure has settled to our north across northern New England and it is getting stronger, so this will keep most of the rain away. Moisture will have a hard time moving north into western Mass with strong high pressure anchoring itself to our north. Now, we can’t rule out a few showers from the Mass Pike south tonight into tomorrow morning, but rain totals will be less than .1″ of rain. Just 50 miles south in southern CT, they bare expecting a soaking rain. This would be a nightmare of a forecast if this was a winter storm as any slight shift would be huge to where the cutoff of accumulating snow would be haha. Today will be mostly cloudy with an increasing Northeast wind. Highs stay in the 50s today and for Mother’s Day. Average temps are in the upper 60s! Wind will gust to about 30 mph through the weekend. It will feel more like early April. You will need the thick spring jacket.

High pressure will push moisture further south on Mother’s Day so we’ll likely see more sunshine. Spot Sprinkle cant be ruled out but no need to cancel any plans. However, it will still be windy and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60′s. Still in the 50′s along the shore. Improvement for mom’s day but the pesky breeze continues.

Next week is looking mainly dry with a moderating trend. Temps will come up into the 70s by midweek, 80s to end the week? So 50s to 80s in the matter of 4 days. Wow!

