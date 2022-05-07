Diocese of Springfield prepared for possible Roe v. Wade protests Mother’s Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Protests around the nation have ensued in the wake of Monday night’s leak of a Supreme Court draft decision that would possibly reverse Roe v. Wade.

Some of those protests have targeted Catholic churches. The “Ruth Sent Us” protest group, named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is planning a day of action to coincide with Mother’s Day.

The group on Tuesday sent out a tweet asking pro-choice demonstrators to “Stand at or in a local Catholic church Sunday May 8.”

As a result, we reached out to the Diocese of Springfield to see if they were aware of these protests. The church got back to us and said:

“The diocese is aware of reports in the national news media regarding possible planned protests outside Catholic Churches. The freedom to worship is a sacred trust, one that we hope would be respected by all.

We’ve had no indication of any specific local plans, but would urge our parishes, as always, to be observant of any unusual activity and should they have any concerns, contact local police.”

