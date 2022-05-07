Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi receives UNICO Person of the Year Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi received the UNICO Person of the Year Award Friday evening.

Sheriff Cocchi, who serves as Sheriff of the Hampden County, was awarded the honor for his many humanitarian efforts above and beyond his duties as Sheriff.

The event took place at the Storrowton Tavern Carriage House in West Springfield. Western Mass News caught up with Sheriff Cocchi. He shared one of his personal philosophies with Western Mass News.

“I was always taught do what’s right, if it’s worth doing, do it right. And always look favorable upon your fellow man and women. And that was the values I was brought up on from my parents,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

Speakers for the event included Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, former sheriff of Hampden County Michael J. Ashe, a personal friend of Sheriff Cocchi, Robert Hoffman and many more.

