Iron Duke Brewery hosts Rays of Hope Event

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Rays of Hope teamed up with Iron Duke Brewery in Ludlow to celebrate mothers Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day.

The event featured ice cream trucks, live music, face painting, donation opportunities and more. The event took place from 12-6p.m. Saturday.

Western Mass News spoke to Michelle Graci, manager of events at Baystate Health. He said the Saturday aimed at raising donations.

“We are so proud to partner with local businesses like Iron Duke to support the local men and women diagnosed with breast cancer, yes men get breast cancer and there’s thousands of them living just right here in western Mass alone,” said Graci.

Graci said that this is Baystate’s 29th year hosting Rays of Hope events and they’ve raised over $1.6 million, which all helps to benefit local men and women diagnosed with breast cancer.

