Longmeadow school officials confirm the death of Longmeadow High School senior Katarina “Kat” Boskovic

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The death of a Longmeadow High School student was confirmed by school officials Saturday.

In an email sent out to the school community obtained by Western Mass News, Superintendent Marty O’Shea described Longmeadow High School Senior Katarina “Kat” Boskovic as a “beloved” community member.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to Katarina’s family, friends and the LPS staff who loved her,” O’Shea said in the email.

According to the email, Boskovic was an “outstanding” student athlete and a volunteer coach for the Longmeadow youth track program. Boskovic also attended Williams Middle School.

According to the letter, a crisis response team was assembled Saturday morning and planned for the opening of a crisis support center at Longmeadow High School starting Saturday afternoon.

Trained counselors are available to staff and students in need of support and assistance.

Space is also available for students to gather in Boskovic’s memory.

According to the email, Longmeadow High School’s Principal Tom Landers will provide additional details on how staff and students will be supported now and in the coming days.

Western Mass News has reached out to Superintendent O’Shea for more information. We will provide the latest updates as they become available.

