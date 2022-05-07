Police respond to fatal overnight crash in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow were called to Green Willow Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning for the report of a single car accident.

Police said that they received the report around 1:35 a.m.

One of the vehicle’s passengers was pronounced deceased at the scene. That person’s identity has not been released at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said that the car steered off the road for unknown reasons before striking a tree.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

