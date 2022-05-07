Advertisement

Springfield fire crews respond to residential fire on Worcester Street

By Olivia Hickey and Joe Chaisson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire crews responded to a residential fire on Worcester Street Friday night.

Fire officials to Western Mass News on scene that they responded to a report of smoke in the neighborhood and that two children were found on the roof of the structure and rescued.

One person was rescued from inside the residence and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

