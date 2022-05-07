Springfield Museums celebrates Astronomy Day Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums celebrated Astronomy Day Saturday! Activities and demonstrations were featured across the museum grounds.

Special activities included skygazing, taking a virtual trip to Mars, and planetarium shows. The event started at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and was free with museum admission.

Western Mass News stopped by the event, where we spoke with Director of Science, Jenny Powers.

Powers explained to Western Mass News why astronomy is so important.

“You can learn to just love the stars to just look up at the sky and make a connection with the universe and that’s what we want you to do here is make a connection with your museum,” said Powers.

Powers told Western Mass News that this summer, the Springfield Museums will be receiving images from the James Webb Telescope, which is currently out in space.

