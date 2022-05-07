Springfield residents react to re-issuing of mask advisory in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A mask advisory is back in place in Springfield due to rising COVID-19 cases.

City leaders took action Friday, focusing on people with underlying health conditions. The feelings are mixed among the people who fall into that category.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno wants to assure people that he has no plans of implementing a mandate at this time. Over the last six weeks, COVID-19 numbers have slowly started to rise, catching the attention of Springfield officials.

On Friday, they announced a mask advisory, for those who have underlying conditions and are most at risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. Springfield resident Rosalie Sutton told Western Mass News that she was glad to hear the news, as she hasn’t stopped wearing her mask since the start of the pandemic.

“I think it’s fine. I never stopped wearing mine and I wish other people would continue to as well,” said Sutton.

Others, not so much. Nichelle Carrington, a Springfield visitor, told Western Mass News that she doesn’t plan to follow the suggestion, until it becomes mandated.

“I won’t wear it until they say we have to wear it again. I like my freedom from the mask,” said Carrington.

If that’s the case, she may not have to put a mask back on. We asked Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno about a potential mask mandate in the city’s future.

“At what point do you think you’d have to consider a mandate?” we asked Mayor Sarno.

“I hope at no point. I hope at no point. I believe we’ve turned a corner but we just want to remind people that it’s still around,” said Mayor Sarno.

He said that right now, this is just an advisory for those most vulnerable in the city’s population. This comes as cases rose to 350 this past week.

“They ticked up a bit, but they are still staying manageable. But we want to put these advisories out,” said Mayor Sarno.

The mask advisory is strongly encouraged specifically in indoor areas, where the public is gathering. Springfield Resident Willie Mae Palmer put her mask back on, as soon as she heard of the advisory.

“I feel that I’m now not going to take it off until they say so,” said Palmer.

Mayor Sarno also wanted to use this rise in cases to remind everyone to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

