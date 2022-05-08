Belchertown teen Zachary Fraleigh remembered as an incredible athlete and friend in his obituary

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The obituary of Zachary Fraleigh and service information have been released.

Fraleigh,16, passed away May 2 when the car he was driving crashed near North Washington Street in Belchertown.

In the obituary, Fraleigh was described as “an incredible teammate, player, and friend”.

Fraleigh was described as a talented soccer player, who was passionate about fitness. Fraleigh was a defender for the Belchertown Varsity Soccer Team and the Boston Bolts West 05 ECRL team.

Fraleigh also has a passion for music. According to the obituary, Fraleigh learned to play alto saxophone and taught himself piano.

“Zach had a smile that would light up a room, and a contagious laugh that nobody could resist. He impacted people’s lives everyday with his jokes, his goofy personality, his kindness, and compassion for others. He loved with everything he had, and inspired others to do the same. Although his sudden passing brings great sorrow, memories of Zach will be forever in our hearts.” the obituary said.

Fraleigh is survived by his parents, Paul and Stephanie, his sister Alyssa and other relatives.

Visiting hours and a celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 14, from 12-3 p.m. at Beers and Story Funeral Home in Belchertown, Mass.

