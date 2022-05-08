Advertisement

Chicopee Police Department holds appreciation ceremony to honor force members

Chicopee Police Department holds appreciation ceremony to honor force members
By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -May is Law Enforcement Appreciation Month. To celebrate, The Chicopee Police Department held a ceremony Saturday to honor all the hard working men and women on the force.

The event was held at Chicopee Public Library Courtyard. Western Mass News spoke to the new Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major. He told Western Mass News that it is a chance for police to come out and meet with the public, as well as honor officers who have recently departed.

“I want to take a moment to thank everyone that respects the work we do not just in Chicopee but around the country,” said Chief Major.

Chief Major told Western Mass News that members of the Chicopee Police Department, including himself, appreciate the daily support of the public.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield fire crews respond to residential fire on Worcester Street
Springfield fire crews respond to residential fire on Worcester Street
Town by Town: May 6
Town by Town: May 6
Springfield Museums celebrates Astronomy Day Saturday
Springfield Museums celebrates Astronomy Day Saturday
Businesses collaborate for fashion show benefitting Rays of Hope
Businesses collaborate for fashion show benefitting Rays of Hope