Chicopee Police Department holds appreciation ceremony to honor force members

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -May is Law Enforcement Appreciation Month. To celebrate, The Chicopee Police Department held a ceremony Saturday to honor all the hard working men and women on the force.

The event was held at Chicopee Public Library Courtyard. Western Mass News spoke to the new Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major. He told Western Mass News that it is a chance for police to come out and meet with the public, as well as honor officers who have recently departed.

“I want to take a moment to thank everyone that respects the work we do not just in Chicopee but around the country,” said Chief Major.

Chief Major told Western Mass News that members of the Chicopee Police Department, including himself, appreciate the daily support of the public.

