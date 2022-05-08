Crews respond to tractor trailer crash on I-90 Eastbound in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a tractor trailer accident on I-90 Eastbound at exit 62 Sunday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, serious injuries were sustained in the crash.

I-90 Eastbound was closed in the area as crews worked on scene. Eastbound traffic was detoured off at exit 54 in Ludlow.

