Crews respond to tractor trailer crash on I-90 Eastbound in Palmer

Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a tractor trailer accident on I-90 Eastbound at exit 62 Sunday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, serious injuries were sustained in the crash.

I-90 Eastbound was closed in the area as crews worked on scene. Eastbound traffic was detoured off at exit 54 in Ludlow.

