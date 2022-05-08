Fundraiser held for baby in need of a liver

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A “Layla Strong” fundraiser was held for nine-month-old Layla Cruz Saturday at Pioneer Valley Chapter 8 in Granby.

Cruz suffers from a rare liver disease called Biliary Atresia and is in need of a liver donor.

Hundreds gathered to buy T-shirts, wrist bands, raffle tickets and more to help Layla’s mom, Brianna Poehler, who said she has been out of work for months with the financial burden.

We spoke to Poehler, who explained to Western Mass News what Saturday’s turnout means to her and her family.

“I’m just beyond grateful, like I can’t thank people enough for everything they’ve done for Layla and her family. she’s happy, she says thank you,” said Poehler.

Brianna said that since we first shared Layla’s story on Western Mass News, over 1,000 people have applied to be living donors. While they are waiting for one that could be paired with Layla, she added that she is hoping to pay it forward and help others fighting the same battle.

“I hope that we are put in a position where we can lift somebody else up off the ground because I know there’s other families out there who don’t have this,” she said.

Layla is on the Massachusetts Transplant List for a donor. They are looking for someone with blood type O who is 18-40 years old and healthy.

More information on how you can help Layla can be found here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.