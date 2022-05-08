Hampden District Attorney’s Hoop-Up event helps youth find jobs while having fun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Hampden District Attorney’s office held its fifth annual Hoop-Up Springfield Basketball Tournament and Summer Job Fair at Springfield College Saturday.

Over 130 participants ranging from ages 11-to 18 signed up for the event.

“We’re here to inspire these young people and provide them the opportunity and we’re excited that they are here and taking them,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The day-long event kicked off with a motivational speaker and a summer job fair for participants 15 and older.

“We had a great speaker, to talk to them about his experience and the challenges that they will face,” said Gulluni.

Gulluni told Western Mass News that about eight employers were present on Saturday morning, including Six Flags New England, Big Y and recruiters with the United States Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“These great employers that are saying come and work for us, we need you and that’s employment over the summer and could stretch on for decades as a career,” said Gulluni.

One 18-year-old participant said the event was a perfect way to showcase your talents on the court, while also having an opportunity to apply for jobs.

“Yeah, I applied to all the jobs, hoping they will give a call,” said Kaevaun Coakley of Springfield.

Gulluni said summer jobs can help reduce crime among youth and young adults while they are off from school.

“A job is an occupation in the sense that they are doing something five days a week and that time they are away from trouble, away from temptation, away from just hanging around so it provides them a positive endeavor for the course of the summer,” said Gulluni.

In addition, the event aims to bridge a gap between the city’s youth and law enforcement.

“We engage with our young people, we present a different face to law enforcement, different face to the Hampden Districts Attorney’s office and we get them in with something they enjoy,” said Gulluni.

