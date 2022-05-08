Advertisement

Memo’s Restaurant holds annual Mothers’ Day brunch to celebrate local moms

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Memo’s in West Springfield held their annual Mother’s Day Brunch Sunday.

Similar to other restaurants in the area, Memo’s had trouble retaining employees during the pandemic. However, they told Western Mass News that they were fully staffed and ready to go Sunday morning to help celebrate all the local moms.

