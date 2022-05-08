Mix of sun and clouds for a dry, but blustery, Mother’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold start to Mother’s Day as temperatures at sunrise were in the min & upper 30s with overcast skies lingering from a low pressure system stalling off shore to our south.

Mother’s Day will remain cooler and blustery as a healthy breeze from the north continues to bring gusts up toward 20 mph, and temperatures will struggle to find their way to the 60 degree mark. High pressure to our north will continue to build, keeping today dry as cloud cover will slowly give way to sunshine as the day progresses, allowing for a few spots to warm to the low 60s. If you are heading out for Mother’s Day activities, be sure to bring along a jacket as it will be quite blustery for much of the day.

High pressure will continue to build along with a healthy ridge that will prompt a pleasant warming trend to bring temperatures back to seasonable averages to begin the work week. The week will be dry through next weekend as high temperatures begin Monday in the mid 60s and by midweek, you’re talking the mid 70s! Next weekend looks very warm with temperatures in the low 80s by Friday with perhaps even some muggy conditions! The next chance for rain looks to be next Sunday evening, but lots can change within the next week or so!

