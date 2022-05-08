Mother’s Day half marathon benefits Cancer Connection, Inc.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 12th annual Western Mass Mother’s Day Half Marathon was held Sunday.

The event was sponsored by Western Mass News and Yankee Candle Co.

100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Cancer Connection, Inc. a local organization that provides resources for people living with cancer, as well as their families and their caregivers.

Walkers were also welcome to the event, with a nine-mile walking course.

The perks included free race photos, a free shirt and bragging rights. Prizes were also given to the top finishers.

Race director Sue Monahan told Western Mass News that it felt good to finally be back in person for the event.

“It’s so exciting to see everybody and the energy is awesome, you know it’s been three years in the making, so everyone’s really itching to get out, including us,” she said.

Monahan told Western Mass News that this is one of the biggest fundraising events for Cancer Connection, Inc.

Over the past 11 years, this race has raised more than $390,000.

