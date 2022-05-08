Mother’s Day strike held in Longmeadow over potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over in Longmeadow, a local group of advocates held a rally Sunday morning as part of a national week-long Mother’s Day strike.

Close to 90 local residents gathered on the town green in Longmeadow on Sunday to protest the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

One of the organizers Nancy Sigler said it was amazing to see people of all genders and ages, including children, showing up to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“This community is standing up for women and it’s an exceptionally important thing right now,” Sigler said. “We all stand up and say it’s our bodies, our choices.”

This came after a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court would be reversing the landmark case was leaked. Chief Justice John Roberts said the confirmed draft does not represent the final opinion scheduled to be released in June.

Sigler said she is worried that if the decision were to be overturned, other legislation could also be in jeopardy.

“Today it’s our rights over our own body, tomorrow it could be who we are allowed to love, who we get to marry, our access to birth control,” she told us.

Participant Diana Coyne of West Springfield echoed this message, saying it is important to protect all members of our community.

“Our folks that are in our LGBTQ community, they need support and these are areas of health care that are generally underrepresented historically and still currently,” Coyne said.

She further shared with Western Mass News why she decided to participate in Sunday’s protest.

“I’m here to support other folks, and I think it’s important for everyone,” Coyne said. “I can learn, and people can learn, and I just ultimately feel the decisions of your own autonomy, your body, should be a choice between you and your doctor.”

As part of the national week-long Mother’s Day strike, the organizers told us that they will be back on the town green next Saturday, May 14th at 10 a.m.

