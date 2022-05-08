Town by Town: May 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, city leaders honored new paramedics and EMTs for American Medical Response. 19 paramedics and 21 EMTs were honored Friday at Symphony Hall in Springfield. The group was the first class of the “Earn While You Learn” program, which allows trainees to be full-time employees, while taking the necessary certification courses to become EMT’s.

In Easthampton, the town offered its residents free tree seedlings in honor of Arbor Day. Residents had the chance to stop by the town’s Municipal Building on Payson Avenue Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon.

Volunteers distributed up to 300 tree seedlings and instructions for planting them.

In West Springfield, The Big E fairgrounds is hosting the Youth and Jackpot Cattle Show this weekend. The event is southern New England’s largest junior beef show. Along with competitions, there is a trade show displaying various products, including everything from clothes to fence welders.

