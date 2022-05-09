Trending dry and warmer with lighter wind as the week rolls on

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our weather setup this week is being driven by strong high pressure north of Maine and a potent coastal storm off the Mid-Atlantic. Gusty breezes continue while these two systems are locked in place, however there will be movement as the week goes on, so wind will be getting lighter.

However, gusty breezes are still on tap into this evening and again Tuesday. Overnight, wind will lighten a good amount, allowing temperatures to cool back to near freezing-similar to Sunday night. Wind will likely drop back to around 3-5mph for a few hours-likely not light enough to allow for frost, but you may want to cover sensitive vegetation to be safe.

Northeast breezes return to around 10-20mph again Tuesday across western Mass. The coastal low continues to slowly move southward, so we will again see mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures around 70.

Through the end of the week, the low off the mid-Atlantic coast will continue drifting south, then southwest, back into the southeastern US. Wind gusts will ease significantly by Wednesday and stay light for western Mass through the end of the week and weekend.

A significant rise in temperatures is on the way for southern New England as a ridge of high pressure builds northeastward. Temperatures climb into the mid 70s Wednesday, then lower to middle 80s through Friday and close to 80 over the weekend! Humidity will also begin to climb and we will start feeling a bit muggy by Friday evening-something that will last through Monday.

Patchy clouds and a spot shower look possible both Saturday and Sunday, more toward the mid to late afternoon. It’s a summer preview for sure with warm temps, higher humidity and some pop ups! On Monday, humidity maxes out ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two are most likely Monday as this front moves through. Behind it, temperatures look seasonable with a return to dry air.

