Body found at School Street Park in Agawam

There is an active scene with a heavy police presence near School Street Park in Agawam.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that a body has been found at an Agawam park.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that the body was found in the parking lot early Monday morning.

When our crew arrived on-scene this morning, there was a heavy police presence and the parking lot entrance was blocked off.

Leydon noted that the case remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

