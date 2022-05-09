Body found at School Street Park in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities report that a body has been found at an Agawam park.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that the body was found in the parking lot early Monday morning.

When our crew arrived on-scene this morning, there was a heavy police presence and the parking lot entrance was blocked off.

There is an active scene with a heavy police presence near School Street Park in Agawam. (Western Mass News)

There is an active scene with a heavy police presence near School Street Park in Agawam. (Western Mass News)

Leydon noted that the case remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.