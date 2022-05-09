Budgeting your night out as babysitting costs rise

InvestigateTV - As inflation continues to impact your budget, not even “date night” gets a pass. The cost of dining out is on the rise and now, you need to plan for a hike in babysitting rates.

Inflation isn’t just hitting you at the grocery store and gas pump. It’s going to cost you even more for a sitter these days. According to Urbansitter, a company that helps families find and book childcare, babysitting rates jumped by 11 percent in 2021.

The national average rate for childcare is now $20.57 an hour. Again, that’s a national number. It might be a little different in your neighborhood, but prices have definitely crept up nationwide.

A big reason could be that more professionals, including former teachers, are now working in the childcare industry after the pandemic.

Babysitters are in high demand right now, so there may not be much room to negotiate a new price, so what can you do? One idea is to team up with another local family and share the same caregiver which may decrease the cost per hour.

Also, be strategic about your nights out. Plan them so you know how much everything will cost beforehand, so you can save up because inflation will also hit you at the restaurant and movie theater.

