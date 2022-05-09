Community comes together to mourn fallen Longmeadow teen at vigil

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community of Longmeadow is continuing to mourn the death of Longmeadow High School senior Katarina Boskovic. Sunday night, the people of Longmeadow gathered for a vigil at Saint Mary’s Parish to pay tribute to Katarina.

The media was asked not to attend Sunday’s vigil. Western Mass News spoke with one of the organizers ahead of the vigil, to find out how this event came to light.

In an email sent out to the school community on Saturday, Longmeadow school officials confirmed that Katarina Boskovic passed away. Within 24 hours after people found out about Katarina’s passing, a vigil was put together in her honor.

“A number of the clergymen in the area were approached by Longmeadow High School students actually asking if this was an event that we would be able to host for them. There was a want out of the dear friends of Kat and of the other ones apart of the incident that wanted a space to mourn and be with their friends,” explained Khaleigh Laicher, a Saint Mary’s Church vigil organizer.

Laicher said she hopes that those who knew and loved Katarina feel supported during the difficult days ahead.

“Whatever presence is built tonight is a community and I hope that our students can walk away knowing that in these unfortunate circumstances that we still will be there with them through it all,” said Laicher.

In the email sent out by superintendent Marty O’Shea, Katarina, also known as Kat, was described as a beloved community member and someone who touched the lives of many. Khaleigh Laicher told us in her role as youth leader at Longmeadow’s First Church of Christ, students have shared stories of Katarina with her, that attest to who she was as a person.

“Between the students that I’ve heard from and the time that I was able to spend with the high schoolers on Saturday, Kat was an amazing track star, Kat was a volunteer track coach in a local organization working with youth...She spent a lot her time at and with the high school she was graduating in six weeks preparing to walk across the stage. I know that she was incredibly loved,” said Laicher.

Authorities reported a fatal one-car crash on Green Willow Drive in Longmeadow early Saturday that killed the front seat passenger. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim or confirmed whether Boskovic was involved in the car accident. The District Attorney’s office told us they are still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.