Heavy police presence seen near School Street Park in Agawam
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is an active scene with a heavy police presence near School Street Park in Agawam.
As you can see here from these pictures, it’s an active scene with the parking lot enterance being blocked off.
The Agawam Police Department has confirmed there is an ongoing investigation, but right now, information is limited.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
