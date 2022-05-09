Officials release new details into crash that killed Longmeadow teen

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have released new information about the tragic death of a Longmeadow High School student over the weekend.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has confirmed the 18-year-old was a passenger in a car that crashed early Saturday morning and the driver is facing charges.

The D.A.’s office has confirmed Katarina Boskovic was the passenger who died in the car that crashed early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the D.A.’s office, Longmeadow Police responded to Green Willow Drive for a single vehicle crash where they located a male juvenile with minor injuries. He is the suspected driver.

Two other passengers were located in the car. One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to Baystate Medical Center for life threatening injuries.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Longmeadow Police Department and the motor vehicle homicide unit of the D.A.’s office.

According to the D.A.’s office, charges related to motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence will be charged appropriately.

Longmeadow school officials told us support resources were offered throughout the day Monday for students and staff as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

