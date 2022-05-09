Advertisement

PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio

Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A school bus in Ohio took a nosedive early Monday morning, causing it to teeter onto its side.

According to WOIO, construction work is being done in the area where the bus is tipped over.

Pictures show the front of the bus stuck in what appears to be a hole in the street.

WOIO reports that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The cost of dining out is on the rise and now, you need to plan for a hike in babysitting rates.
Budgeting your night out as babysitting costs rise
There is an active scene with a heavy police presence near School Street Park in Agawam.
Heavy police presence seen near School Street Park in Agawam
Now, more than ever, if you’re in the market for a car, you want to make sure you’re getting...
Getting Answers: legislation filed to close Mass. lemon law loopholes
This combination of two separate photos shows contestants Amy Schneider, left, and Mattea Roach...
Hip to be smart: ‘Jeopardy’ savors run of super champions
This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations