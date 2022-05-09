Springfield Police arrest three men on gun-related charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three men are facing charges after two separate incidents in Springfield on Friday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Friday afternoon, officers found someone who matched the description of a suspect in a shooting on Worthington and Armory Streets that took place on May 3. They tried to speak with the suspect, who then pinned a fanny pack to his chest and peddled away on a bike from police.

A short time later, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ramon Fontanez of Springfield, was found on Brown Street. Investigators found the fanny pack nearby, which reportedly had a loaded gun inside.

Fontanez is facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and improper storage of a firearm.

Springfield Police recovered this gun after locating a suspect on Brown Street on Friday, May 6. (Springfield Police)

Walsh added that also Friday, detectives received information that 24-year-old Luis Semprit of Springfield was in possession of a gun and knew that he had previously been convicted on gun and drug charges.

Investigators were able to locate Semprit on the 0-100 block of Lombard Street with a group of other people. He was detained and a loaded gun was reportedly found in his waistband.

One of the people in the group, identified as 21-year-old Robin Liberte of Springfield, tried to run from the scene, but officers were able to catch up to him near Main and Marble Streets.

A K-9 team search the area and found a gun and drugs that police allege Liberte tossed on the 500 block of Main Street during the foot chase. Investigators seized four bundles of heroin and a bag of cocaine. The gun has been reported stolen out of Vermont.

Springfield Police seized these two weapons following the arrests of two suspects on Friday, May 6. (Springfield Police)

Semprit and Liberte are both facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license (second offense), firearm violation with one prior violent or drug crime, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Liberte is facing additional charges including improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property less than $1,200, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, and possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.

