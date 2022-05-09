Thunderbirds announce update to home playoff game schedule and possible opponents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced an update for their divisional semifinal round home games in Calder Cup Playoffs.

Now that the Bridgeport Islanders have defeated the Providence Bruins in their best-of-three play-in series, the team said Monday that they will face the winner of the series between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Hershey Bears.

If the Penguins win, Game 1 of the series with the Thunderbirds will now be on Wednesday, May 11 at the MassMutual Center:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 18 – 7:05 p.m.

If the Bears win, they will play the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on:

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 – 7:35 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary): Monday, May 16 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 18 – 7:05 p.m.

The away games for their divisional playoff series will be announced after the play-in round has concluded.

The team said that ‘Pay As We Play’ ticket plans, which will secure the same seat for all home playoff games, and single-game tickets are currently on-sale.

