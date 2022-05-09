Thunderbirds waiting to find out opponent for first playoff game in franchise history

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds are still waiting to find out who they will face when they hit the ice for their first playoff game in franchise history.

Springfield has a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-Hershey series. Hershey just tied the best-of-three series up at one game apiece with a 2-1 win Sunday.

The winner-take-all game three will take place Monday at 7:05 p.m.

If Wilkes-Barre Scranton wins, the T-Birds will host the Penguins at home beginning on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m., with game two following on Thursday night.

If Hershey wins the next two and takes the series, Springfield will have to start the best-of-five series on the road.

Game three of that series, the first hosted at the MassMutual Center, will be next Saturday, May 14. Even though they’re the higher-seeded team, with more than 300 miles separating the two clubs. It would be played in a 2-3 format due to travel logistics. Single-game tickets are now on sale. More information on tickets can be found here.

