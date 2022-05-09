Advertisement

Thunderbirds waiting to find out opponent for first playoff game in franchise history

Thunderbirds waiting to find out opponent for first playoff game in franchise history
By Matt Sottile and Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds are still waiting to find out who they will face when they hit the ice for their first playoff game in franchise history.

Springfield has a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-Hershey series. Hershey just tied the best-of-three series up at one game apiece with a 2-1 win Sunday.

The winner-take-all game three will take place Monday at 7:05 p.m.

If Wilkes-Barre Scranton wins, the T-Birds will host the Penguins at home beginning on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m., with game two following on Thursday night.

If Hershey wins the next two and takes the series, Springfield will have to start the best-of-five series on the road.

Game three of that series, the first hosted at the MassMutual Center, will be next Saturday, May 14. Even though they’re the higher-seeded team, with more than 300 miles separating the two clubs. It would be played in a 2-3 format due to travel logistics. Single-game tickets are now on sale. More information on tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community comes together to mourn fallen Longmeadow teen at vigil
Community comes together to mourn fallen Longmeadow teen at vigil
Memo’s Restaurant holds annual Mothers’ Day brunch to celebrate local moms
Memo’s Restaurant holds annual Mothers’ Day brunch to celebrate local moms
Mother's Day half marathon benefits Cancer Connection, Inc.
Mother’s Day half marathon benefits Cancer Connection, Inc.
Mother’s Day strike held in Longmeadow over potential overturn of Roe v. Wade
Mother’s Day strike held in Longmeadow over potential overturn of Roe v. Wade