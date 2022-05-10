Beautiful weather continues with a late week warm up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Strong high pressure to our northeast is keeping the air very dry, giving us big daily temperature swings, and keeping the wind machine going strong. Wind gusts today are back to 20-30mph with relative humidity below 20%. A high fire danger continues into this evening.

Frost Advisories have been issued for Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire Counties for the pre-dawn hours Wednesday – just as the growing season begins. Patchy frost is possible as wind becomes light to calm and temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s. Be sure to cover or bring in sensitive vegetation. In Hampden County, while widespread frost isn’t expected, patchy frost is possible.

After another cold start, we warm quickly Wednesday. While temperatures look to return to the upper 60s and low/mid 70s, more clouds are expected, especially in SE parts of western Mass. Breezes continue out of the Northeast with gusts to 20mph. Fire weather concerns lower Wednesday due to more clouds and lighter wind.

Through the end of the week we will start seeing some changes to our weather. Lighter wind, higher humidity, warmer temperatures, and increasing chances for showers. Summer-like air builds for Thursday and Friday with highs approaching the 80s thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. Dew points will climb into the lower 60s, keeping temperatures at night milder with some fog chances. Breezes finally relax back to around 5 to 10mph, which will last through the weekend.

As far as rain chances go, we are looking mainly dry through Friday, though a spot shower can’t totally be ruled out Friday afternoon. A few pop up showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, mostly later in the day thanks to the warmer, more humid air mass in place. A front will bring the best shot at showers or a thunderstorm on Monday. Dry, breezy and seasonable air returns Tuesday.

