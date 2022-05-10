Advertisement

Brantley Gilbert to perform at 2022 Big E

Brantley Gilbert performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers...
Brantley Gilbert performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multi-platinum selling country artist Brantley Gilbert is headed to The Big E Arena this September.

With back-to-back platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered, and adopted by audiences around the world.

Gilbert’s landmark record ‘Just As I Am’ clinched the 2014 American Music Award for favorite country album

The concert is set for September 18 at The Big E Arena.

Tickets, which include admission to the fair, go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. online.

