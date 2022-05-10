Brantley Gilbert to perform at 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multi-platinum selling country artist Brantley Gilbert is headed to The Big E Arena this September.

With back-to-back platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered, and adopted by audiences around the world.

Gilbert’s landmark record ‘Just As I Am’ clinched the 2014 American Music Award for favorite country album

The concert is set for September 18 at The Big E Arena.

Tickets, which include admission to the fair, go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. online.

