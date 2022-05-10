Advertisement

Mechanical failure causes motorcycle crash in West Springfield

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department has provided details on a motorcycle crash after some speculation on social media.

According to police, one person was taken to the hospital, and later released, after a crash on Piper Road and Cayenee Street just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Police said the motorcycle had a mechanical failure, which caused the operator to strike the curb and fall off.

Speed was not a factor in the crash.

