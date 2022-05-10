Mechanical failure causes motorcycle crash in West Springfield
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department has provided details on a motorcycle crash after some speculation on social media.
According to police, one person was taken to the hospital, and later released, after a crash on Piper Road and Cayenee Street just before 7 p.m. Monday.
Police said the motorcycle had a mechanical failure, which caused the operator to strike the curb and fall off.
Speed was not a factor in the crash.
