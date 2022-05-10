Missing cat returns to Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman pleaded for the community’s help to find her beloved pet and now, after quite the journey, he has made it back home.

It was a reunion one month in the making.

“I almost gave up…I almost gave up,” said Robin Gentile

Morris, the beloved tabby cat, finally made his way home to Jasper Street in Springfield, but not without a bit of a journey. Two witnesses told Gentile that they saw a group of kids pick Morris up in early April.

“I think the kids took him and they either had him for a week and then when we did the report with the police, I think they just let him go or they picked him up and walked him down the street and dropped him off in the woods,” Gentile said.

Gentile posted signs all around the neighborhood which led to several calls of false sightings until finally one was her cat.

“He came home Friday at 6:30. A lady called me and said she thought she saw him. She was 90 percent sure that it was him,” Gentile explained.

She told Western Mass News that she was overcome with joy and is thankful to everyone that helped bring Morris home safe and sound.

“I just want to thank everybody that was out there looking for him…I just hugged him. I just hugged him and checked him out and make sure he didn’t have any scratches on him,” Gentile added.

Although Morris is not a fan, Gentile said he won’t be going for any walks without his leash.

