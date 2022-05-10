Officials: no foul play suspected in Agawam body investigation

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s new information on a story we first brought to you as breaking news Monday morning.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a body was found in the parking lot of School Street Park in Agawam, but they said Tuesday that no foul play is suspected.

The parking lot and surrounding area was blocked off early yesterdat morning while detectives from the D.A.’s office, Mass. State Police, and Agawam police department were all on-scene to investigate the manner of death.

Officials believe it could have been a medical issue, but the case remains under investigation.

