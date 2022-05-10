Settlement reached over conditions at Springfield’s courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The court has finally reached an agreement which Western Mass News has just obtained.

In the settlement, there are several sections addressing problem areas of the building including mold remediation, upgrading the HVAC system to improve air quality, building cleaning, water and mold prevention and maintenance, and plumbing and sewage improvements.

To remind you, the court was closed for two weeks last summer due to mold and just a couple months ago a private study revealed toxic and possibly cancer-causing mold was found inside the Massachusetts Trial Court.

According to Attorney Jeffrey Morneau, who served as co-counsel for the plaintiffs on the case, reaching an agreement was only going to happen if it was in the best interest of the workers.

“The most important thing here is worker’s safety, for the present and for the future. We’re trying to do everything we can to get the best possible result for all of the people that work in that courthouse and for members of the community,” Morneau noted.

One employee who has been very vocal throughout the process is Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley Rivera, who will be in attendance at this morning’s press conference. She told Western Mass News “not only did they work around the clock and had to fight for a great settlement, they did this without getting a cent. They did this all without getting paid. We employees of the trial court should all be very appreciative and grateful for their commitment to our health and safety.”

All three plaintiffs and four defendants signed this agreement on May 6.

