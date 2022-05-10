State investigating two cases of pediatric hepatitis

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is investigating two cases of pediatric hepatitis in the Bay State.

No other details are being released in an effort to protect patient privacy. However, both cases have tested negative for adenovirus infection.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by alcohol use, toxins, viral infections, medications, and certain medical conditions. The most common causes for viral hepatitis in the U.S. are Hepatitis A, B, and C and hepatitis is rare in children.

Symptoms include fatigue, fever, appetite loss, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, light-colored stools, fever, jaundice, and joint pain.

Health departments are being asked to report cases of hepatitis in children under 10 years old who have elevated liver function tests, but no known cause of their hepatitis.

Medical providers are being encouraged to test children with hepatitis for adenovirus when other common causes of hepatitis have been ruled out and report any suspected to cases to Mass. DPH at (617) 983-6800.

