State Police searching for missing man in Mount Washington

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state authorities are searching for a missing Boston man in the Berkshires.

Mass. State Police said that 75-year-old Giuseppe Musto went missing from his home in the Roslindale section of the city in the early morning of Sunday, May 8.

His pickup truck was later found in a parking lot at Mount Washington State Forest.

Crews have been searching in the southwestern Berkshire County town of Mount Washington since Sunday afternoon using investigators on-foot, K-9 units, ATVs, and the Mass. State Police Air Wing. Boston Police are also helping with the investigation.

Musto is 5′5″ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has gray hair. It’s not known what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mass. State Police barracks in Lee at (413) 263-0600.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.