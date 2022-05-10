Advertisement

Thunderbirds to face Penguins in divisional semifinals of Calder Cup Playoffs

Springfield Thunderbirds
Springfield Thunderbirds(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds now know what team they will face in the Atlantic Division semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The team said Monday that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Hershey Bears in their best-of three play-in round and move on to face the T-Birds.

The semifinal game schedule is as follows:

  • Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 – 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center
  • Game 2: Thursday, May 12 – 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center
  • Game 3: Sunday, May 15 - 5:05 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre, PA
  • Game 4 (if necessary): Monday, May 16 - 7:05 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre, PA
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 18 – 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center

The team said that ‘Pay As We Play’ ticket plans, which will secure the same seat for all home playoff games, and single-game tickets are currently on-sale.

