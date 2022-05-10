Advertisement

Tom Brady to join FOX Sports after NFL playing career ends

File photo of Tom Brady
File photo of Tom Brady(MGN Online / All-Pro Reels / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be heading to the broadcast booth after he’s done on the football field.

On Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that he will become as their lead NFL analyst after his playing career ends.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” said FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch in a tweet.

Brady added in a tweet that he was “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers.”

