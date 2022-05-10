Advertisement

Town by Town: May 10

Town by Town on this Monday begins in West Springfield where officials kicked of what they call a “Week of Caring.”
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Congressman Richard Neal announced the winner of an art competition on Tuesday.

The congressman made the announcement at Agawam High School.

Senior Samantha Leary is the big winner of the contest, which is part of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

Leary’s piece will represent the First Congressional District in the U.S. Capitol for one year, alongside winners from across the country.

In Hadley, Cook Dairy Farm was presented with the 2022 Agricultural Adventurers Award.

The farm’s owner, Gordon Cook Jr., was recognized for his work in the purebred cattle industry, advocating for dairy farmers, as well as his service on the Northeast Interstate Dairy Compact Commission.

The New England Fellowship of Agricultural Adventurers started recognizing leaders in the industry back in 1953.

In Springfield, the Springfield Housing Authority was presented a check for $100,000 on Tuesday.

State Representative Orlando Ramos made the presentation and said it was part of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Housing authority officials said the money will help to upgrade security cameras in an effort to fight illegal dumping and any other illegal activities that may take place.

