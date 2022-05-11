Chicopee student accepted to 50 colleges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s an amazing accomplishment for a high school senior in Chicopee who was accepted to more than 50 colleges in the fall.

Alexander Delaney, 17, of Chicopee didn’t know where he wanted to attend college when he first started the application process, so the senior at Hampden Charter School of Science in Chicopee applied to dozens of colleges and universities.

“As I went through application season, I really was able to learn about the schools more and I was able to come to my final determination,” Delaney said.

Delaney told Western Mass News that he put academics at the forefront, worked really hard, and participated in many school clubs and sports teams.

“I’ve been a part of the senior council, student council, and National Honor Society. I’m also part of the cross country, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, and tennis,” Delaney added.

The result was acceptances to more than 50 schools.

“It was really nice to be recognized for that,” Delaney noted.

However, the 17-year-old first-generation American and soon-to-be college student did have to overcome a few challenges during the admissions process.

“Understanding things like FAFSA, CSC profile, and understanding the common application, it is very difficult for a lot of students,” Delaney said.

Despite the hurdles, Delaney said he is happy he could make his parents proud.

“I’m kind able to be this representation of what the American dream kinda is…is something that really resonates with me and I hope that it can resonate with other kids, just so they actually know they can make it,” Delaney explained.

Delaney ultimately choosing to attend Brown University in the fall because of the Ivy League’s open curriculum.

“I do really like politics, but there is a lot of things that do interest me and I think just having that freedom, having that capacity to really put myself in whatever direction I want to go in is going to be the best thing I can get out of a college education,” Delaney noted.

Delaney said he hopes to declare a political science major and, one day, run for Congress.

“I think the best way to make a change in today’s world is to take on the institutions and kind of preventing it, so I think that going into government would be the best possible avenue for that,” Delaney added.

