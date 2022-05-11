Crews battle three-alarm fire in Warren
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In Worcester County, crews from multiple fire departments were called to a three-alarm fire in Warren on Tuesday morning.
That fire broke out in the attic of a home on Maple Street just before 10:30 a.m.
According to warren fire officials, high wind conditions made putting out the fire a challenge.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.