Crews battle three-alarm fire in Warren

By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In Worcester County, crews from multiple fire departments were called to a three-alarm fire in Warren on Tuesday morning.

That fire broke out in the attic of a home on Maple Street just before 10:30 a.m.

According to warren fire officials, high wind conditions made putting out the fire a challenge.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

