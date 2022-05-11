Crews battle three-alarm fire in Warren

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In Worcester County, crews from multiple fire departments were called to a three-alarm fire in Warren on Tuesday morning.

That fire broke out in the attic of a home on Maple Street just before 10:30 a.m.

According to warren fire officials, high wind conditions made putting out the fire a challenge.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

