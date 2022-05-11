Advertisement

Crews working to repair sinkhole on Mass. Pike in Blandford

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MassDOT are currently working to repair a sinkhole that has formed on the Mass. Pike.

The agency said that the emergency repairs are taking place at mile-marker 32.8 on the westbound side of the highway in Blandford.

The work has caused the shoulder and truck-climbing lane to be closed.

Repair work is expected to continue through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN Online
Northampton Public Schools institutes 10-day mask mandate
COVID-19
Getting Answers: concerns over student-athlete COVID-19 protocols
Mercy Medical Center unveiled a new statue in the nurse’s garden on May 11, 2022
Mercy Medical Center unveils new Nurses Garden Statue
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Crews battle three-alarm fire in Warren