Crews working to repair sinkhole on Mass. Pike in Blandford

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MassDOT are currently working to repair a sinkhole that has formed on the Mass. Pike.

The agency said that the emergency repairs are taking place at mile-marker 32.8 on the westbound side of the highway in Blandford.

The work has caused the shoulder and truck-climbing lane to be closed.

Repair work is expected to continue through 4 p.m. Thursday.

