Holyoke Police seek public’s help following shots fired incident

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are looking for your help after over a dozen shots were fired in a city neighborhood.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the area of 859 Main Street Friday night for a report of shots fired. As they were arriving on-scene, more calls came in reporting that several people were involved in multiple shots being fired.

Investigators found 17 spent shell casings in the area.

“The reported gunman entered several vehicles and sped away from the location prior to officers arriving,” Moriarty explained. adding that the gun was haphazardly fired in the air.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and that’s for Holyoke.

