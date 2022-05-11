Advertisement

Mercy Medical Center unveils new Nurses Garden Statue

Mercy Medical Center unveiled a new statue in the nurse’s garden on May 11, 2022
Mercy Medical Center unveiled a new statue in the nurse’s garden on May 11, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mercy Medical Center in Springfield recognized their nurses Wednesday as part of Nurses Appreciation Week.

The hospital unveiled a new statue in the nurse’s garden, which is located at the front entrance of the building.

The statue comes exactly one year after the dedication of the garden, which honors the commitment of past, present, and graduating nurses.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

road work sign
Crews working to repair sinkhole on Mass. Pike in Blandford
MGN Online
Northampton Public Schools institutes 10-day mask mandate
COVID-19
Getting Answers: concerns over student-athlete COVID-19 protocols
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Crews battle three-alarm fire in Warren