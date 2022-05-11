Mercy Medical Center unveils new Nurses Garden Statue

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mercy Medical Center in Springfield recognized their nurses Wednesday as part of Nurses Appreciation Week.

The hospital unveiled a new statue in the nurse’s garden, which is located at the front entrance of the building.

The statue comes exactly one year after the dedication of the garden, which honors the commitment of past, present, and graduating nurses.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.