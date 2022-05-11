Northampton Public Schools institutes 10-day mask mandate

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Public Schools have reinstituted a mask mandate for 10 days.

In a letter from Superintendent John Provost, he announced that COVID-19 cases within the district more than doubled in a three-day span from 64 cases to 139 cases.

Following a meeting between Provost and the city’s health department, as well as state officials, the group supported a temporary reinstatement.

As of now, the mask requirement will run from May 10 to May 20, but it could be extended.

