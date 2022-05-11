Advertisement

Northampton Public Schools institutes 10-day mask mandate

By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Public Schools have reinstituted a mask mandate for 10 days.

In a letter from Superintendent John Provost, he announced that COVID-19 cases within the district more than doubled in a three-day span from 64 cases to 139 cases.

Following a meeting between Provost and the city’s health department, as well as state officials, the group supported a temporary reinstatement.

As of now, the mask requirement will run from May 10 to May 20, but it could be extended.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

